'We all can't be too rowdy rowdy,': DaQuan Jones stays steady amid boisterous Bills' D-line

There’s no shortage of storylines for defensive tackle DaQuan Jones heading into Buffalo’s home opener.

He’s playing his first home game with the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Monday night. He’s facing the team that drafted him, the Tennessee Titans. He’s needed. The Bills’ defensive line might be depleted, with Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf) both not practicing Thursday. He’s preparing for a prime-time matchup in the stadium where he saw his very first NFL game as a seventh-grader.

But amid all that, Jones is steady.

“I'm not really a sentimental guy,” Jones said Thursday.

The nine-year veteran doesn’t need to be. He has all sorts of people reminding him of the full-circle moments.

He grew up about 3½ hours from Buffalo, in the Binghamton area, and the Johnson City native made it a point during his free agency to get closer to home. He signed a two-year deal in March, after spending his first seven years in Tennessee and last season with the Carolina Panthers. His home state was calling.

He estimates about 25 family members will be there Monday, with plenty more reaching out in advance.

“Trust me, they're talking about it,” he said. “My wife brings it up to me all the time just about Tennessee. I’m like, ‘Hey! Don't overthink it. It’s not that big of a deal.’ … So, people let me know what kind of game it is, and what kind of game it’s gonna be. But I’m just a mental guy. … In my mind, I'm going to do I've been doing the last couple years and take it play by play.”

The nonchalant demeanor also provides an important contrast within the Bills' facility.

Come within any radius of the Bills’ defensive line, and you’re likely to hear them before you see them. There’s Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, who came back to Buffalo for the vibes. There’s Von Miller and his mega-watt personality. Oliver is rambunctious, and Settle shouts just for effect. There’s hardly a chance for Jones to get a word in edgewise, even if he felt he needed to.

Since joining the Bills, Jones has managed to fly under the radar, which is just fine by him and by the the team.

“DaQuan kind of gets lost in the shuffle,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “But D.Q. has really brought a calmness to what we do.”

Frazier loves the mix of personalities. He had admired Jones’ work on the football field from afar for awhile, so when General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott said the Bills had a chance to get him, Frazier was “just thrilled,” based on skill set alone. Then, he got to see how Jones melded with the rest of the booming group.

“That balance that he's brought is something that's needed,” Frazier said. “You're trying to develop good chemistry with some new faces to your defense, and to have a guy who can accept his role, who has the success that he's had in the league, it sends a message to the rest of the guys in that room. So, he's been really good in that way.”

Jones’ addition – both from a football and personality standpoint – reflects the Bills’ intentional method of constructing the team, McDermott said.

“I just think overall you always want it to fit together like a puzzle, like you've seen over the years,” McDermott said Wednesday. “And this is not specific to DaQuan’s situation, but you see teams on paper who look great on paper, but they don't fit, they don't mesh, they don't fit well together.

“And so, it's got to piece together talent-wise, yes, but also personality-wise as well. So, you need players like DaQuan that have a quiet style or a lead-by-example type of approach.”

He’s not silent. Quarterback Josh Allen, when answering a question about Rodger Saffold, noted that Jones is also a “big movie quote guy.” Jones gravitates toward action and comedy. He laughs at all his teammates’ jokes, and he mostly sits back.

“We all can’t be too rowdy rowdy, right?” Jones said. “We need someone to reel it in. So for me, it kind of just fits and works.”

He sensed nearly immediately that this would be his role on his new team.

“I'm just not really chatty until I get to know you,” Jones said. “And they're all in there fired up the first day.”

The familiarity was a factor. While players such as Phillips and Lawson took minor detours, they’ve played with each other and with Oliver before. The three young defensive ends – Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesea – are very close. Jones wanted to take some time to get to know everyone, but even so, he’s comfortable being more soft-spoken.

At the same time, he was getting to learn the playbook. He finds the new team suits him.

“The style of play,” Jones said, of his favorite thing about this defense. “I've been a two-gap read defender my whole career. … You can really get off the ball here. They encourage it, they love it. And to be out there with the group we have up front, and our linebackers, our whole defense – it's fun. It’s fun.”

Oliver in particular has mentioned how much he’s learned from Jones. The Bills’ defensive line put on a show in the season opener, and the team combined for seven sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jones had a quarterback hit and three tackles, and his 45 defensive snaps were the most among the defensive linemen. Again, he’s fine with a quieter role when it helps others be themselves.

“I just think he's been just very solid, very steady in his approach day to day, he's a pro,” McDermott said. “He’s strong fundamentally, and he comes to work every day and there's a lot to be said for that.”