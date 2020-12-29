Watch this: Sean McDermott on embrace with Bill Belichick: 'Pretty cool'

Bills coach Sean McDermott had a long embrace with Patriots coach Bill Belichick after Buffalo's 38-9 victory Monday night.
"Pretty cool," McDermott told reporters. "He’s a legend in terms of what he’s able to do and I’m humbled by it."
Changing of the guard....that’s respect right there Bill Belichick and Sean McDermott embrace at the end of the game. #BUFvsNE #BillsMafia #bills #buffalobills @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/HPRhmKUW2O— Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) December 29, 2020
The Patriots had entered this season having won 34 of the last 38 against the Bills, and Buffalo recorded its first season sweep of the Patriots since 1999.
"I’ve been on the other side of it before," McDermott said. "He was very complimentary and I appreciate that. A lot of respect for what he’s been able to do. It says a lot of about the way we’re doing things as an organization, not just on the field but off the field, and not just the team, but the extended team in tickets, community relations, and the business side of our organization. It’s a standard across the board."
Asked by a New England reporter if the sweep helped exorcise the demons in Buffalo, McDermott smiled.
He also wasn't about to buy into the "changing of the guard narrative."
"Good try. I appreciate that," McDermott said. "It’s one win. We have a lot of respect the team up here and the coaches. ... We played a good game tonight. Certainly things we can improve on and just happened to get the win.