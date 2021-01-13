Watch this: Longtime fan pens song that highlights Bills as unifying force in family, community

Buffalo native Chris Kreger has published a song that goes to the heart of the Bills as a source of shared memories among families. The song has nearly 50,000 views on YouTube. Here, he explains the song's deep meaning to him and his family:

I haven’t seen my father in more than a year. He lives in Buffalo and I live out of state now. We’re both healthy, thank God, but with Covid restrictions limiting travel, we canceled our usual Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings when I would come back to my childhood home to reconnect. I miss Buffalo and family, this year more than usual.

We remain close, and talk on the phone every Sunday. Although we have occasional family disagreements about politics or religion, one thing seems to unite us all this season: our love for the Buffalo Bills and the excitement of seeing them succeed after so many years of drought. The team is like an extra member of our family, bringing us comfort and community.