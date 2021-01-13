Watch this: Longtime fan pens song that highlights Bills as unifying force in family, community

Buffalo native Chris Kreger has published a song that goes to the heart of the Bills as a source of shared memories among families. The song has nearly 50,000 views on YouTube. Here, he explains the song's deep meaning to him and his family:
I haven’t seen my father in more than a year. He lives in Buffalo and I live out of state now. We’re both healthy, thank God, but with Covid restrictions limiting travel, we canceled our usual Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings when I would come back to my childhood home to reconnect. I miss Buffalo and family, this year more than usual.
We remain close, and talk on the phone every Sunday. Although we have occasional family disagreements about politics or religion, one thing seems to unite us all this season: our love for the Buffalo Bills and the excitement of seeing them succeed after so many years of drought. The team is like an extra member of our family, bringing us comfort and community.
When I was 12 in December 1980, my dad took me to the Buffalo airport at 1 o’clock in the morning to see the Bills land and get off the plane at 2 a.m., after clinching the AFC East title for the first time since 1966, ending the Dolphins’ decadelong reign. The pent-up emotion of that first long drought drew some 8,000 fans in the freezing cold, to celebrate our team, which united our city right after a divisive presidential election. Forty years ago, I saw people of all colors and creeds, holding hands, waving signs and jumping on top of cars (no tables back then), screaming, crying, and singing about the Bills potentially going to the Super Bowl.