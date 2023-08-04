Former Bills coach Marv Levy is the oldest Pro Football Hall of Famer taking part in this weekend's events in Canton, Ohio.

Levy turned 98 on Thursday.

As captured by former Bills receiver James Lofton, the Hall of Famers in attendance sang "Happy Birthday" to Levy during a luncheon event Friday.

"Thank you all. I want to invite you all to my 200th birthday!" Levy said to laughter after getting up from his seat.

Levy and many of his family members made the trip from Chicago so he could take part in the festivities.

Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference Thursday with birthday wishes and praise, along with sharing the "Kinda surreal" moment when he met Levy for the first time.