Watch now: Young Patriots fan is not happy about Bills' billboard in New England
Watch now: Young Patriots fan is not happy about Bills' billboard in New England

The Mini Hype Man  aka the "future president of Patriots Nation"  is not happy that a billboard just a few miles away from Gillette Stadium proclaims Bills fans as the best in the league. 

So, the young fan posted a video about 90 minutes before the kickoff of Monday night's game proclaiming that he had "fixed" the billboard.

And, well, you have to give the young guy credit for creativity. His YouTube channel with other Patriots hype videos only has 13 subscribers, but Monday's video is being shared across social media.  

The billboard is the prize for the Bills fans' winning Fox Sports' online contest in September to determine the best fan base. 

