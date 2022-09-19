Watch now: Young fan meets Von Miller, 'Oh my God, its Von Miller! It's actually you!'

Say you are a young Bills fans and arrived early for the season opener at Highmark Stadium.
You and others make your way to the front row to see if you can get an autograph, maybe more than one.
And then you find yourself standing in front of Bills pass rusher Von Miller.
How might you react?
Well, here is how this young fan reacted, courtesy of Dan Fetes from Rochester's WHAM-TV.
You think he was excited?
“Oh my God it’s Von Miller”“It’s Von Miller!”“ITS ACTUALLY YOU!!!”#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/G8OPbssHKc— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 19, 2022
People are also reading…
As his been the case in some recent appearances, Miller is wearing a T-shirt touting "Josh Allen for MVP."