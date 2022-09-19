 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Young fan meets Von Miller, 'Oh my God, its Von Miller! It's actually you!'

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller signs autographs after practice during training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
Say you are a young Bills fans and arrived early for the season opener at Highmark Stadium.

You and others make your way to the front row to see if you can get an autograph, maybe more than one.

And then you find yourself standing in front of Bills pass rusher Von Miller. 

How might you react? 

Well, here is how this young fan reacted, courtesy of Dan Fetes from Rochester's WHAM-TV.

You think he was excited?

As his been the case in some recent appearances, Miller is wearing a T-shirt touting "Josh Allen for MVP."

