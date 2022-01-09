Watch now: Young Bills fan overcome with emotion after opening birthday tickets

Ava's response to the gift proved an unforgettable moment for Chris, too.

"It meant the world to me," he said in a message. "I remember my dad bringing me to my first game: I knew she would be excited but that reaction was more than I could have dreamt of."

Chris' father hadn't been able to make it to the last few home games, so Chris had circled the date against the Jets, the regular-season finale.

"I had today slated for a long time as a day I wanted her to come with me and see the Bills clinch the division," Chris said.

Chris and Ava managed to avoid the Covid-19 surge of the past week, a concern of Chris' ahead of attending Sunday's game, and both made it to Orchard Park for the game.

