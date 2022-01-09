 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Young Bills fan overcome with emotion after opening birthday tickets
Watch now: Young Bills fan overcome with emotion after opening birthday tickets

Chris Joyce Bills fan

Chris Joyce, right, and his 10-year-old daughter Ava before the Bills-Jets regular-season finale on Jan. 9, 2022. Ava received tickets to attend her first Bills game before her 11th birthday in a viral video.

 Courtesy of Chris Joyce

Ava Joyce will never forget opening presents for her 11th birthday.

The young Buffalo Bills fan from Irondequoit – whose father, Chris, is a season-ticket holder – had never been to a Bills game. Chris typically brought his father along. Still, Ava expressed interest in attending earlier this season, telling her father: "Dad, maybe some game you can bring me," Chris recalled.

Ava opened her gifts a few days before her 11th birthday, which is Monday, and Chris' wife, Kaitlin Joyce, recorded the proceedings. After unwrapping a few Bills-related gifts that hinted toward protection from the elements, Chris revealed the biggest present: that Ava would be joining him Sunday to see the Bills play the New York Jets in Orchard Park.

ABC News shared the video clip of Ava's reaction – a look of disbelief, a sprint across the living room to her father and a long, tearful embrace – to the network's 17 million followers.

Ava's response to the gift proved an unforgettable moment for Chris, too.

"It meant the world to me," he said in a message. "I remember my dad bringing me to my first game: I knew she would be excited but that reaction was more than I could have dreamt of."

Chris' father hadn't been able to make it to the last few home games, so Chris had circled the date against the Jets, the regular-season finale. 

"I had today slated for a long time as a day I wanted her to come with me and see the Bills clinch the division," Chris said.  

Chris and Ava managed to avoid the Covid-19 surge of the past week, a concern of Chris' ahead of attending Sunday's game, and both made it to Orchard Park for the game.

