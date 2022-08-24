Watch now: Young Bills fan beams after catching towel from Josh Allen

The look on the face of 13-year-old Bills fan Devin Freidenberg is another expression of the adoration that Bills fans have for Josh Allen.

Freidenberg, from Buffalo, caught Allen's towel as the quarterback tossed it toward him in the stands following Saturday's preseason victory at Highmark Stadium.

The look was captured by Rochester WHAM reporter Jenna Cottrell and was immediately shared on social media. It has been viewed nearly 20,000 times.

that josh allen just gave me his game towel look🤯the kids face says it all #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/Ry40MZnho0 — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 21, 2022

The video also provided Devin with evidence for his buddies.

"I thought it was amazing because when I told my friends some of them didn’t believe me," he said. "I could have gotten it from anyone and said someone else gave it to me so once the video came out, it was nice to know there was proof."

Devin and his dad have season tickets in the 300 level but saw an opening as the crowd thinned in the third quarter.

"We decided to just go walk down there and we got a spot on the edge of the tunnel," he said. "Shaq Lawson gave me his glove and then when Josh Allen was walking by, I just got lucky and he gave it to me. I also got Case Keenum's towel."