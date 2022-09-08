 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch now: Von Miller wastes little time in getting first sack for Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Von Miller didn't waste much time in getting his first sack as a member of the Buffalo Bills. 

With about six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Miller tackled former Rams teammate Matthew Stafford to give him 156.5 for his career. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Miller has had double-digit sacks in a season seven times in his career.

After a loss of 8 yards on the sack, the Rams had third-and-14 and could not convert, leading to a punt.

People are also reading…

Miller came out for pregame warmups wearing a Bruce Smith T-shirt.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News