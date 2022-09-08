Watch now: Von Miller wastes little time in getting first sack for Bills

Von Miller didn't waste much time in getting his first sack as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

With about six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Miller tackled former Rams teammate Matthew Stafford to give him 156.5 for his career.

Miller has had double-digit sacks in a season seven times in his career.

After a loss of 8 yards on the sack, the Rams had third-and-14 and could not convert, leading to a punt.

Miller came out for pregame warmups wearing a Bruce Smith T-shirt.