 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Watch now: Third-grade class does Bills' Stefon Diggs' TD celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Time for a touchdown

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches the ball for a touchdown during the Bills' home opener against Tennessee.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

It was Victory Tuesday throughout Western New York after the Bills' 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football." 

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a big night with three touchdowns and seemingly broke out all the celebrations. 

“You never know what’s in the future, so sometimes you gotta get ‘em all out,” Diggs told the NFL Network after the game. 

Colleen Bender’s third-grade class from Maple East Elementary School in Williamsville had its own version of one of Diggs' TD celebration, and it has generated thousands of views. Of particular note, watch the end of the video for the student who seems to have all the steps down.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean McDermott on Dane Jackson injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News