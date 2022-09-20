Watch now: Third-grade class does Bills' Stefon Diggs' TD celebration

It was Victory Tuesday throughout Western New York after the Bills' 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football."

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a big night with three touchdowns and seemingly broke out all the celebrations.

“You never know what’s in the future, so sometimes you gotta get ‘em all out,” Diggs told the NFL Network after the game.

Colleen Bender’s third-grade class from Maple East Elementary School in Williamsville had its own version of one of Diggs' TD celebration, and it has generated thousands of views. Of particular note, watch the end of the video for the student who seems to have all the steps down.