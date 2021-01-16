Watch now: 'The Voice' alum Cami Clune to sing national anthem before Bills game

Amherst's Cami Clune, a semifinalist on NBC's "The Voice" will sing the national anthem before Saturday's AFC playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens and Bills Stadium.

The rendition was prerecorded in an empty stadium and is not expected to be part of NBC's broadcast of the game.

Clune also sang the national anthem for the United States and Canada before the Sabres' season opener Thursday at KeyBank Center. The anthems also were prerecorded.

Here is Clune's rendition that will be shown on the scoreboards at Bills Stadium on Saturday night.