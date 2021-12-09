Watch now: The Edge's Cassiday Proctor nails longing of Bills fans in Christmas parody

Cassiday Proctor has only been the morning show host at 103.3 The Edge for a month, but she has a long understanding of the highs and lows that come with being a Buffalo Bills fan, thanks to her husband, an Amherst native.

“I’ve been with my husband since 2008, and our first date was watching a game at a Backers bar in Texas, so I was indoctrinated early,” she joked.

Proctor hit the ethos of the week following the ugly 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots with a Christmas-themed Bills parody that she posted on social media Thursday.

“Where are you, Christmas?” became “Where are you, End Zone?” And Twitter did the rest as the song spread throughout the day.