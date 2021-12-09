Watch now: The Edge's Cassiday Proctor nails longing of Bills fans in Christmas parody

Cassiday Proctor has only been the morning show host at 103.3 The Edge for a month, but she has a long understanding of the highs and lows that come with being a Buffalo Bills fan, thanks to her husband, an Amherst native.
“I’ve been with my husband since 2008, and our first date was watching a game at a Backers bar in Texas, so I was indoctrinated early,” she joked.
Proctor hit the ethos of the week following the ugly 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots with a Christmas-themed Bills parody that she posted on social media Thursday.
“Where are you, Christmas?” became “Where are you, End Zone?” And Twitter did the rest as the song spread throughout the day.
Christmas in #billsmafia sounds like this. 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/D6hPlW5tAA— Cassiday Proctor (@RadioCass) December 9, 2021
“It was totally something I did on a whim this morning, so I’m glad people find it funny,” she said. “I am in the Bills Mafia Babes group and I saw a gal post about the song ‘Where are you, Christmas?’ and saying it should be sang as ‘Where are you, Buffalo?’ I just ran with it. She liked the end result too, which was great.
“I just wrote the lyrics real quick and did one take this morning between songs on The Edge. I didn’t plan to post it on Twitter, but the ladies in the group were so complimentary about it, I thought I’d share it with the rest of Bills Mafia.”
Her song was quickly met with the seal of approval from the provocateur of the parody, Dick DeGroat, aka “Bills Dad.”
Omg coming from you, I’m totally honored! You’re the GOAT of parody songs :) https://t.co/JICkmpwmEr— Cassiday Proctor (@RadioCass) December 9, 2021
Proctor also had some news Thursday as she announced The Edge had identified her co-host. Anthony Wise, who was previously on in St. Louis, has joined Proctor to form the new morning team.