Watch now: Stefon Diggs' playful personality cements place as Bills fan favorite

The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs might have just one touchdown through four games this year, but his interaction with fans at Highmark Stadium and fun-loving personality shined through in two clips from Sunday's 40-0 win over the Houston Texans.
Jenna Cottrell, a Rochester Bills reporter for ABC affiliate WHAM, caught Diggs mimicking Sean McDermott as the Bills head coach weighed the decision to throw a challenge flag following A.J. Klein's fumble recovery in the second half. With McDermott clearly uncertain, Diggs fakes the motion of throwing the flag multiple times before walking away with a straight face. The turnover stood without the need to challenge.
Stefon Diggs is hilarious #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kuOOGZlW0s— Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 3, 2021
Jenna Callari, TV reporter for WKBW in Buffalo, captured Diggs' interaction with Bills fans in the end zone after the game, similar to Emmanuel Sanders' handing the football to young fan Dylan DiMaggio, bursting with joy and surprise, after the wideout scored his second touchdown against Washington. Diggs tossed his towel to a young fan – who, while beaming, went in for an unreciprocated high-five – as the Bill had already moved on to snapping a selfie with another fan in the same row.
I'll say it again. DIGGS GETS ITS.After today's win, he gave his towel to a little kid. He then took selfies with fans in the stands. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/WmgYLckn0C— Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) October 3, 2021
Diggs' vibrant, even goofy personality is reflected in his easygoing friendship with quarterback Josh Allen – which graced the cover of Sports Illustrated for Kids earlier this season – but is part of what makes him a magnetic captain. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald learned Diggs' leadership role with the Bills is likely the first time he's been an official captain in his career, and Diggs' junior varsity assistant coach shared his interpretation of where the vibrant personality and leadership intersect.
"It sounds to me like [Diggs has] kind of opened up his personality, and let his guard down a little bit,” Andy Stefanelli told Fitzgerald. “You always kind of wished he would do that, because you knew that leadership, it was all in there. All of it was already in there, and it was just it needed to come out."
Diggs paced the Bills in both catches and yards Sunday, with seven receptions for 114 yards in the rout.