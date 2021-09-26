Watch now: South Park, ECC product Jody Fortson catches first NFL touchdown

Sunday featured a milestone moment for South Park High School and Erie Community College product Jody Fortson, who caught the first touchdown of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
On a play-action pass early in the third quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a laser toward the back of the end zone, where the third-year receiver-turned-tight end skied over Los Angeles Chargers defenders to reel in the pass.
Mahomes finds Jody Fortson in the endzone to cut the Chargers lead to just 5. #LACvsKC #ChiefsKingdom #NFL #SundayFootball #NFLTwitter #NFLRedZone pic.twitter.com/5D3E8KgsG0— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 26, 2021
Fortson, who earned a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City as a member of the team's practice squad in 2020, is seeing his first NFL action this year.
The 6-6 wide receiver-tight end hybrid played at two junior colleges before catching on at Valdosta State and leading the Georgia university to an NCAA Division II national title in 2018, propelling him onto the radar of NFL scouts. Fortson wasn't recruited out of high school at South Park, where he caught a single touchdown in his senior season. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.