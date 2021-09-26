 Skip to main content
Watch now: South Park, ECC product Jody Fortson catches first NFL touchdown
Chargers Chiefs Football (copy)

Kansas City Chiefs' Jody Fortson scores the first touchdown of his NFL career against the Los Angeles Chargers.

 Ed Zurga

Sunday featured a milestone moment for South Park High School and Erie Community College product Jody Fortson, who caught the first touchdown of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

On a play-action pass early in the third quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a laser toward the back of the end zone, where the third-year receiver-turned-tight end skied over Los Angeles Chargers defenders to reel in the pass. 

Fortson, who earned a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City as a member of the team's practice squad in 2020, is seeing his first NFL action this year.

The 6-6 wide receiver-tight end hybrid played at two junior colleges before catching on at Valdosta State and leading the Georgia university to an NCAA Division II national title in 2018, propelling him onto the radar of NFL scouts. Fortson wasn't recruited out of high school at South Park, where he caught a single touchdown in his senior season. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Jody Fortson-South Park

South Park High School graduate Jody Fortson Jr. speaks to students at his alma mater about his journey to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Jonah Bronstein/Buffalo News)
