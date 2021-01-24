Watch now: 'Shout' singer posts 2021 version of Bills theme song

The "Shout" song is synonymous with the Buffalo Bills. But not many know the voice behind the song that was recorded in 1987 – Scott Kemper.

News Staff Reporter Tim O'Shei interviewed Kemper in 2015, who was surprised to learn the song is still played in Buffalo.

But Kemper joined in Bills fever Sunday afternoon, when he posted an updated version of the video for "Shout" before the Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

You can watch Kemper's video below:

