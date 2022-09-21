Watch now: Reggie Gilliam's touchdown makes big winner out of Amherst family

Amherst football player John Dossinger’s appreciation for fullbacks ended up making his dad some money and creating a viral video.

Dossinger persuaded his father to put $10 on a prop bet that the Bills’ Reggie Gilliam would score the first touchdown of Monday night’s game against Tennessee.

Obviously, with Gilliam only having one previous career touchdown and the position he plays, the odds were a longshot at +7000. A $10 bet would return $710.

“He’s a fan favorite,” Dossinger said of Gilliam. “I love fullbacks. I was making jokes with my friends and told my father and he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ The odds were so good we had nothing to lose It gave us something else to root for.”

And you can imagine their joy when Gilliam scored on an 11-yard screen pass in the first quarter. That was captured on Instagram and shared by the Twitter feed for betting site, Covers.com.

It was these guys 😂(Via IG: jddossinger) pic.twitter.com/FKfxo3tkHn — Covers (@Covers) September 20, 2022