Watch now: Radio host Adam Schein keeps word with table jump after Bills' playoff victory
Watch now: Radio host Adam Schein keeps word with table jump after Bills' playoff victory

  • Updated
SiriusXM radio host Adam Schein has been high on the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen from the start – one of the few who openly had high expectations for Allen, even amid criticism from national media pundits about his accuracy and other potential shortcomings.

Schein promised that he would jump through a table if the Bills made the playoffs last year. And he did, though, some noted it wasn't a very large table or a very big jump. 

Like the Bills, Schein upped the ante this year, saying in June that he would jump through a table if the Bills won their first home playoff game this year. He invoked that promise during an interview with Allen last week. 

“Last year, I said if you made the playoffs I’m jumping through a table," Schein told Allen. "I got some heat because it was really a cardboard box so this year should I make it an actual table? Is that how I raise my game? What advice would you give me? Light the thing on fire?”

Allen's advice was that the fire might be a bit much, but that getting a table from Walmart or Target that Allen described as "designed to break, but you got to put some pressure into it."

On his show, "Time to Schein," on Thursday night, the host lived up to his promise. 

Here is the clip: 

In the replies, some Bills fans suggested that he needed to up the ante even more with his next table jump. 

