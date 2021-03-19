 Skip to main content
Watch now: New Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders: 'I was wrong about blue cheese'
Watch now: New Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders: 'I was wrong about blue cheese'

Chiefs Saints Football

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) carries against Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) on a long pass reception in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

 Butch Dill/Associated Press

In a 25-minute video call with reporters Friday morning, new Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders nailed every question. Well, maybe except one. 

When asked the key question of ranch or blue cheese with his wings, Sanders went with ranch.

"Blue cheese tastes like spoiled milk," he said.

The outcry was immediate. 

Hours later, Sanders posted a video of himself at local wing establishment, and went for the taste test with blue cheese. 

As the video shows, he makes the save  blue cheese must be different in Buffalo.

