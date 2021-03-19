Watch now: New Bills receiver Emmanual Sanders: 'I was wrong about blue cheese'

In a 25-minute video call with reporters Friday morning, new Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders nailed every question. Well, maybe except one.

When asked the key question of ranch or blue cheese with his wings, Sanders went with ranch.

"Blue cheese tastes like spoiled milk," he said.

The outcry was immediate.

Hours later, Sanders posted a video of himself at local wing establishment, and went for the taste test with blue cheese.

As the video shows, he makes the save – blue cheese must be different in Buffalo.

I was wrong about blue cheese. 😳 I guess the blue cheese is different in Buffalo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ugbxbbJ3zV — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 19, 2021