Watch now: Meet the members of the Josh Allen Hurdled Club, including another Sunday

The Josh Allen Hurdled Club added another member Sunday.

Justin Reid meet Tennessee's Roger McCready, Kansas City teammate La'Jarius Sneed and former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

On Sunday in the Bills' 24-20 victory, Allen jumped over Reid on a first-and-10 play just after the two-minute morning. Allen gained 16 yards on the run as the Bills went on the game-winning drive.

In Week 2 this season against Tennessee, Allen got air over the Titans' McGready, who dove to attempt a tackle. McGready got his hands on Allen's legs and upended the QB.

Sneed's entry happened on a third-and-4 play in the fourth quarter during the regular season victory against the Chiefs last October.

"There are going to be some plays that make the season-ending highlight reel," NBC's Cris Collinsworth said. "That is going to be one of them."

And, of course, the 6-foot-5 Barr is the OG of the club, going back to Allen's rookie season in 2018.

#Bills rookie QB Josh Allen hurdled Anthony Barr!pic.twitter.com/Vs3kbkHjVT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

Allen said Sunday a quarterback run was called and he made the immediate decision as the tackler approached.

"It's a split-second," Allen said. "Just trying to make a play for our team, in that situation."