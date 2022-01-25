Watch now: Larry David thinks NFL overtime rules are ridiculous

The NFL overtime rules remain a hot topic in light of the Chiefs' victory Sunday against the Bills in which the Bills did not get to touch the ball in the extra session. Kansas City scored a touchdown on its first possession, ending the game.

The new rules were instituted in 2012. To recap: A coin toss is held at the start of overtime, which consists of 15-minute periods until there is a winner. The winning team of the coin toss almost always takes the ball, because if it does so and scores a touchdown on the opening drive, it’s game over.

The game also can end on a safety on the first possession, but if the offense manages only a field goal or does not score, the game continues. If the team that receives the opening kickoff makes a field goal and the opposing team does the same on its ensuing possession, the game continues in a sudden-death format.

In 11 playoff games that have gone to overtime under the current system, the team that gets the ball first has won 10 times – including seven opening-drive touchdowns, meaning the other team never got the ball.

During an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, comedian/producer Larry David was asked about the OT rules, and answered in very Larry David fashion.