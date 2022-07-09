Watch now: Kid intercepts Josh Allen pass at American Century Golf Championship

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nev., to play golf, but he also didn't stray too far from his day job.

Allen tossed footballs to fans at various points in the event. Here, Allen had his eyes on a fan with a straw hat near the rope line. A nearby kid had the pass scoped out and had other ideas, jumping in front of the adult fan to haul in the Allen pass after some contact and both got their hands on the ball.

Our favorite part of the video is the fan to the left of the frame, with an umbrella, and making a first down signal after the pick.

This pass from #BillsMafia QB @joshallenqb was intercepted, and who's behind it might surprise you. Just another day at #ACCgolf. Live scores available at https://t.co/BFDBrJkmye. pic.twitter.com/Aql3rPZK2O — American Century Investments (@AmericanCentury) July 9, 2022

Allen also had a ball thrown at him, at least once. Credit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the one-handed grab here as the two walked down the fairway.

Allen played with Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and is in 49th place after two rounds in the 87-player field. After scoring an eight Friday in the modified Stapleford format, Allen was at minus-4 for the second round Saturday for a two-day total of four.

Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th.

Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.