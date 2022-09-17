 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Josh Allen's father sings national anthem at Wyoming football game

  Updated
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's parents Lavonne and Joel Allen celebrate their son's performance during the Rams-Bills game at SoFi Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Joel Allen, the father of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, sang the national anthem before Friday night's Wyoming football game against Air Force in Laramie.

Josh Allen, of course, played at Wyoming. 

Joel Allen was joined on the field by wife Lavonne. Both were wearing Allen's No. 17 Bills jerseys. 

There had been limited fanfare around the announcement that Joel would sing the national anthem. School officials had revealed Allen's appearance Thursday.

Wyoming played its best game of the season in a 17-14 victory.

