Watch now: Josh Allen's father sings national anthem at Wyoming football game

Joel Allen, the father of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, sang the national anthem before Friday night's Wyoming football game against Air Force in Laramie.
Josh Allen, of course, played at Wyoming.
Joel Allen was joined on the field by wife Lavonne. Both were wearing Allen's No. 17 Bills jerseys.
Joel Allen ladies and gentlemen 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rhxNYcwBvs— Wyoming Athletics (@wyoathletics) September 17, 2022
Here's one reaction:
Joel Allen, father of @BuffaloBills QB @JoshAllenQB, just rocked the national anthem here at Wyoming. He had a distinct country twang, hit the high and low notes and brought some performanceship (is that a word?)If Josh had gone to the Titans, Joel may have been a country star.— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) September 16, 2022
There had been limited fanfare around the announcement that Joel would sing the national anthem. School officials had revealed Allen's appearance Thursday.
Wyoming played its best game of the season in a 17-14 victory.