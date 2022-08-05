Watch now: Josh Allen wears red Bills helmet, though change not coming soon

Josh Allen's entrance to the field Friday at Highmark Stadium was bound to lead to loud cheers and MVP chants.

Allen upped the ante by wearing a red throwback Bills helmet out of the tunnel.

Allen was met by an equipment manager who took the red helmet and handed him his conventional white helmet before practice began in front of a huge crowd. Allen waved as the helmet and the equipment manager departed the field.

The NFL approved a rule change in 2021 that allowed for an alternate helmet with throwback uniforms or Color Rush uniforms beginning in the 2022 season.

Since then, Bills fans have been salivating about the possibility of the red helmets making a reappearance.

Thirteen teams will take advantage of the rule change and use alternate helmets this season: Bears, Bengals, Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Texans.

The issue for the Bills: Their throwback uniforms have a white helmet with the red charging buffalo. Their Color Rush uniforms are red pants and red jerseys so a red helmet would be all red. That leaves them hsmstrung for the moment until the rules change or they opt to switch their throwback uniforms.

The rule initially prevented alternate helmets because of safety concerns that helmets worn only for specific occasions would mean less time for the helmets to conform to a player's head. As part of the rule change, the alternate helmet is fitted at the same time as the primary helmet when players arrive at training camp, and the alternate helmet must be worn in the week leading up to a game when it will be used.