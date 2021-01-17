 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: John Murphy's call of Bills' Taron Johnson interception makes it even better
0 comments
top story

Watch now: John Murphy's call of Bills' Taron Johnson interception makes it even better

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Game changer

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) returns an interception for a 101-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

With the Bills holding a 10-3 lead against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of an AFC divisional-round playoff game at Bills Stadium on Saturday, Taron Johnson made one of the team’s biggest plays in the last quarter-century.

The Ravens had third-and-goal from the Bills’ 9-yard line, threatening to tie the game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped back and surveyed the field. With good protection, Jackson had time, then fired to his left, intended for one of this favorite targets, tight end Mark Andrews.

Johnson, though, was there. He made an interception in the end zone, but instead of taking a knee for a touchback, he took off. 
 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
And 101 yards later, he had tied the NFL record for longest interception return for a touchdown in playoff history, and sent the Bills and their fans into euphoria. 
 
Speaking of euphoria, here's the call of the play from longtime Bills radio voice John Murphy.

Here is another angle on the play: 

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News