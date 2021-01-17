Watch now: John Murphy's call of Bills' Taron Johnson interception makes it even better

With the Bills holding a 10-3 lead against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of an AFC divisional-round playoff game at Bills Stadium on Saturday, Taron Johnson made one of the team’s biggest plays in the last quarter-century.
The Ravens had third-and-goal from the Bills’ 9-yard line, threatening to tie the game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped back and surveyed the field. With good protection, Jackson had time, then fired to his left, intended for one of this favorite targets, tight end Mark Andrews.
The John Murphy radio call of @Taronj11’s history making moment! #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/BRBZ1NYUp9— y-dan o (@dano_bills) January 17, 2021
Here is another angle on the play:
This angle of Taron Johnson's Pick Six is AWESOME!@BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/jgBMkNYoBp— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 17, 2021