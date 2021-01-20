Watch now: 'I've still got mustard in my ear': FS1 host pays off wager with Bills tailgating tradition

Nick Wright from FS1 paid off his wager with Colin Cowherd during Wednesday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

A few weeks ago, Wright said if the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game, he would do the famed Bills Mafia mustard and ketchup covering a la Pinto Ron. If the Bills lost in the wild-card round, Cowherd would have to do the honors.

The social media back-and-forth between Wright and Bills fans has been fierce. Even after getting doused Wednesday, Wright got a little mouthy about his inability to find a Josh Allen jersey to the point that he had to make his own Bills shirt for the stunt. "I went shopping for three hours and still couldn't find a Josh Allen jersey," he said, noting that he lives "four hours" from Buffalo.

Wright did pay up, though, so you have to give him that. He said he had never not paid off a losing wager. "I'm a man of integrity," he said.

Here is the background and how it looked:

"I'm a man of my word. I'm a man of integrity. I've never not paid a bet in my life... All right, @BuffaloBills Mafia."@GetNickWright pays off bet with @ColinCowherd: pic.twitter.com/W5JCh2lVVE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 20, 2021