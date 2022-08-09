Watch now: Infant twins join Bills Mafia by going through tiny tables – gently

Nate VerHague and Sara VerHague gave their twins, Sophia Ann and Isaac Louis, a formal indoctrination to Bills Mafia outside Highmark Stadium.
The twin babies each went – gently – through a makeshift table as the "Shout" song plays during a video that has been viewed more than 10,000 times on social media by Tuesday morning.
Your newest, twin, members of #BillsMafia Sophia Ann and Isaac Louis! Let's go Buffalo! @SaraVerHagueTV @BuffaloBills @PodfathersShow @BillsMafiaBabes pic.twitter.com/4faxZKwsy8— Nate VerHague (@nverhague) August 8, 2022
Welcome to the Bills Mafia, Sophia and Isaac.