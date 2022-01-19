 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Dolphin in Mexico makes choice between Bills and Chiefs
Watch now: Dolphin in Mexico makes choice between Bills and Chiefs

  Updated
Eric Malinowski, a longtime Western New Yorker and Buffalo Bills fan, knows who he wants to win in Saturday's playoff game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

But he thought he might get some additional confirmation from the smartest animals in the world. 

On vacation, at the Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, he took to the water Wednesday to get a dolphin's prediction for the game. 

Thanks to some handy paddles – one with the Bills' logo and one with the Chiefs' logo – he got his answer.

His daughter, Erica, shared the video on Twitter. 

"He's lived in the Buffalo area most of his life and he’s been a fan forever," Erica says of her dad. "He’s the reason that I’m a fan, too."

