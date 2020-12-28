Watch now: Christmas Day snow, a drone and a message for Bills fans

When Joe Deschamps, 17, of Tonawanda got a drone for Christmas, he wanted to give it a go as soon as possible.

In a family filled with "big Bills fans," his mother, Jackey, had an idea, and they headed to a field near Kenmore East High School. From there, a message to Bills fans was hatched.

"At that point, I suggested, 'wouldn’t it be cool if we could put 'Go Bills' by shoveling the snow and then he could pan up to show it,' " she said. "We live close to the school so we walked over to the soccer field. I started by walking through the shapes of the letters and he followed, shoveling behind me. I ended up going home to grab another shovel to help."

Thank you. Lots of shoveling but worth it pic.twitter.com/uA1160owBP — jackey d (@jackeyd) December 25, 2020

Two hours later, they were finished.

"Since the drone was new, it didn’t have much battery life and he didn't have much experience with it, but he had me lay in the letters and hovered it over my head a bit then pull back. You can see him in the bottom left corner at end of video."