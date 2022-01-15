 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs lively 'Shout!' rendition ahead of Bills' playoff game
Watch the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's orchestral rendition of the "Shout!" Bills anthem that was posted to Twitter ahead of Saturday's playoff game vs. New England.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

What was supposed to be an exciting weekend for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was dulled by the group's Covid-related cancellation of "New World Symphony," a two-day performance of Antonin Dvorak that would have marked its first major endeavor of 2022.

Undaunted by the setback, the BPO recorded and released a lively orchestral rendition of the catchy Bills' "Shout!" song in Kleinhans Music Hall before Buffalo hosted New England in the first round of the NFL Playoffs Saturday night in Orchard Park.

Decorated conductor JoAnn Falletta sported her No. 43 throwback Bills jersey – the dark blue version the Bills wore from 2002-2010 – while performers donned an assortment of team gear to create a sea of red and blue. The two-minute clip has exceeded 10,000 plays on Twitter within five hours of posting.

[More: Don't miss the Bills' hype video that connects the Super Bowl Bills teams to the present day]

"Our Buffalo Philharmonic family loves the Bills. The musicians and I wanted to show our support in the best way we know – with music," Falletta said in a message. "We hope everyone enjoys our version of SHOUT, played with a lot of love. Go Bills!"

Bills Mafia – regardless of any prior classical music fanhood – appreciated the gesture. 

The BPO returns to the stage next weekend with "Magnificent Mozart," performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle). Tickets start at $39 at bpo.org.

"Shout!," sung by Scott Kemper as a remake of an Isley Brothers song released originally in 1959, became the Bills' fight song in 1987. The News' Tim O'Shei visited Kemper, who wasn't aware the song had remained so popular, in 2015. 

