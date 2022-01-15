Watch now: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs lively 'Shout!' rendition ahead of Bills' playoff game

What was supposed to be an exciting weekend for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was dulled by the group's Covid-related cancellation of "New World Symphony," a two-day performance of Antonin Dvorak that would have marked its first major endeavor of 2022.

Undaunted by the setback, the BPO recorded and released a lively orchestral rendition of the catchy Bills' "Shout!" song in Kleinhans Music Hall before Buffalo hosted New England in the first round of the NFL Playoffs Saturday night in Orchard Park.

Decorated conductor JoAnn Falletta sported her No. 43 throwback Bills jersey – the dark blue version the Bills wore from 2002-2010 – while performers donned an assortment of team gear to create a sea of red and blue. The two-minute clip has exceeded 10,000 plays on Twitter within five hours of posting.