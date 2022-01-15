Watch now: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs lively 'Shout!' rendition ahead of Bills' playoff game

What was supposed to be an exciting weekend for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was dulled by the group's Covid-related cancellation of "New World Symphony," a two-day performance of Antonin Dvorak that would have marked its first major endeavor of 2022.
Undaunted by the setback, the BPO recorded and released a lively orchestral rendition of the catchy Bills' "Shout!" song in Kleinhans Music Hall before Buffalo hosted New England in the first round of the NFL Playoffs Saturday night in Orchard Park.
Decorated conductor JoAnn Falletta sported her No. 43 throwback Bills jersey – the dark blue version the Bills wore from 2002-2010 – while performers donned an assortment of team gear to create a sea of red and blue. The two-minute clip has exceeded 10,000 plays on Twitter within five hours of posting.
Congratulations to our AFC East champs! 🏈🎶❤️💙 To cheer on our @BuffaloBills before tonight’s big game, Maestro JoAnn Falletta and your BPO recorded a rendition of the Bills “Shout” Song.LET’S GO BUFFALO!! #BuffaloBills #BillsMafia #GoBills #Buffalove pic.twitter.com/FaXPxXHDyo— BuffaloPhilharmonicOrchestra (@BPOrchestra) January 15, 2022
"Our Buffalo Philharmonic family loves the Bills. The musicians and I wanted to show our support in the best way we know – with music," Falletta said in a message. "We hope everyone enjoys our version of SHOUT, played with a lot of love. Go Bills!"
Bills Mafia – regardless of any prior classical music fanhood – appreciated the gesture.
Joann is to the BPOas Josh Allen is to the Bills.#gobills https://t.co/jajBsQQxCx— Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) January 15, 2022
This needs to be played at the Superbowl parade— Kaleb (@BillsFan1999) January 15, 2022
The spin by the cello section was 🔥🔥🔥!— Bills Backers of Wisconsin (@BillsBackersWI) January 15, 2022
OMG this is great! I miss going to cultural events. https://t.co/eTQaXUGcIU— Cassandra Carr 🥄♿ (@_CassandraCarr) January 15, 2022
The entire city of Buffalo is getting involved and I absolutely love it. Mostly because my city gives us no reason to actually get together like this https://t.co/twqe0WIV9Z— Trish (@savage__trish) January 15, 2022
The BPO returns to the stage next weekend with "Magnificent Mozart," performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle). Tickets start at $39 at bpo.org.
"Shout!," sung by Scott Kemper as a remake of an Isley Brothers song released originally in 1959, became the Bills' fight song in 1987. The News' Tim O'Shei visited Kemper, who wasn't aware the song had remained so popular, in 2015.