Watch now: Bills' 'Unfinished Business' hype video resonates with fans, former players
Watch now: Bills' 'Unfinished Business' hype video resonates with fans, former players

A moment with the fans (copy)

The Pegula Sports & Entertainment hype video features Bills greats Darryl Talley and Steve Tasker in a creative setting.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The night of an AFC East title-clinching victory is the perfect time to release a hype video.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted a sterling video Sunday night after they locked up the division with a 27-10 win over the New York Jets. The work of Pegula Sports & Entertainment supervising producer Michelle Girardi Zumwalt and her team connects multiple generations of Buffalo football fans, a tidy follow to last year's production starring Steve Tasker

The protagonist is Darryl Talley, the legendary Bills linebacker who attempts to enter a password-protected Bills Legends Speakeasy. Talley first tries a password of "12, 34, 56," referring to the jersey numbers of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and his own, before realizing it's incorrect. His revised password, "17, 14, 21" – representing Bills' present-day stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Jordan Poyer – allows him access to the secluded hangout.

After he's poured a diet soda on the rocks, Talley smoothly pivots to the Bills' resilience following a 7-6 start to the season, rattling off four-straight wins to close the season as AFC East champions. The piece wraps up with highlights, fan soundbites, an appearance by Tasker and a nod to Zippo, the lighter brand that appears to have sponsored the video.

The PSE clip, which is littered with Bills references that might escape the viewer on first watch, has been seen more than 58,000 times in the first two hours.

Janine Talley, Darryl's wife, chimed in on how her husband received the opportunity to participate in the filming.

Fans, not surprisingly, lapped it up.

