Watch now: Bills' 'Unfinished Business' hype video resonates with fans, former players

The night of an AFC East title-clinching victory is the perfect time to release a hype video.
The Buffalo Bills tweeted a sterling video Sunday night after they locked up the division with a 27-10 win over the New York Jets. The work of Pegula Sports & Entertainment supervising producer Michelle Girardi Zumwalt and her team connects multiple generations of Buffalo football fans, a tidy follow to last year's production starring Steve Tasker.
We've got some unfinished business to take care of.@Zippo | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MJT2qACROt— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 10, 2022
The protagonist is Darryl Talley, the legendary Bills linebacker who attempts to enter a password-protected Bills Legends Speakeasy. Talley first tries a password of "12, 34, 56," referring to the jersey numbers of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and his own, before realizing it's incorrect. His revised password, "17, 14, 21" – representing Bills' present-day stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Jordan Poyer – allows him access to the secluded hangout.
After he's poured a diet soda on the rocks, Talley smoothly pivots to the Bills' resilience following a 7-6 start to the season, rattling off four-straight wins to close the season as AFC East champions. The piece wraps up with highlights, fan soundbites, an appearance by Tasker and a nod to Zippo, the lighter brand that appears to have sponsored the video.
The PSE clip, which is littered with Bills references that might escape the viewer on first watch, has been seen more than 58,000 times in the first two hours.
Janine Talley, Darryl's wife, chimed in on how her husband received the opportunity to participate in the filming.
So, Darryl’s been asked to do a lot for the Bills after he retired, and this is definitely the most proud he’s been to represent the team. Here’s to going all the way! https://t.co/gbLlZPf8HQ— Janine Talley (@J9Talley) January 10, 2022
Darryl and his teammates worked really hard and sacrificed a lot to make the Bills a successful franchise and wants nothing more than for this current team to carry on that tradition because he sees their potential. He was thrilled when asked to be included in the video.— Janine Talley (@J9Talley) January 10, 2022
Fans, not surprisingly, lapped it up.
