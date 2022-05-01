 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Bills undrafted free agent Alec Anderson celebrates signing with toss through table

  Updated
UCLA Colorado Football

UCLA offensive lineman Alec Anderson.

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Alec Anderson, an offensive tackle from UCLA, was already getting into some Bills traditions in the aftermath of his agreement to join the team as an undrafted free agent late Saturday. 

First, Anderson threw his brother through a table. 

Then, he already announced his hankering for wings in response to a tweet from the Bills Mafia Babes, which posted, "We signed this stud!!! @AlecAndERson75 you are an absolute delight already."

Three years ago, Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox wanted to show Bills Mafia spirit was "in full effect" after he was drafted. Knox, however, jumped through a table on his own, rather than having a friend serve as the jumper.

Anderson, listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, started in 17 games in the past two seasons and played in 30 career games. 

A starting right tackle, Anderson helped the Bruins post the top running game in the Pac-12 since 2019. 

