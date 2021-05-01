Watch now: Bills third-round pick Spencer Brown jumps through table Bills Mafia style

Bills third-round draft pick Spencer Brown is a large man at 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds.
Brown, the Northern Iowa offensive tackle, celebrated his selection to the Bills late Friday night in a very typical Bills Mafia way by jumping through a table. He added an elbow drop for good measure.
The jump and imminent collapse of the table was captured on video by Brown's friends.
AND THATS HOW YOU JOIN THE BILLS MAFIA! @TooTallo_o @BuffaloBills #2021NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jwakM1pi1k— Colton Hogan (@CHogansTheName) May 1, 2021
The move is reminiscent of Dawson Knox's jump through a table after he was the Bills' third-round pick in 2019.
Brown had a Bills flag in the background when he met with reporters after he was selected.