Watch now: Bills third-round pick Spencer Brown jumps through table Bills Mafia style
  • Updated
Senior Bowl Football (copy)

National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa made a solid impression at the Senior Bowl. He was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the NFL draft. 

 Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Bills third-round draft pick Spencer Brown is a large man at 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds. 

Brown, the Northern Iowa offensive tackle, celebrated his selection to the Bills late Friday night in a very typical Bills Mafia way by jumping through a table. He added an elbow drop for good measure.

The jump and imminent collapse of the table was captured on video by Brown's friends. 

The move is reminiscent of Dawson Knox's jump through a table after he was the Bills' third-round pick in 2019. 

Brown had a Bills flag in the background when he met with reporters after he was selected. 

"My mom’s all about it," he said. "I think she bought like six or seven flags. I imagine this will be flying on my front lawn in the morning when I wake up. Here in Lenox there’s now a Buffalo fan for sure."

