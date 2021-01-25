Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs stays on field to watch Chiefs get trophy

Diggs did not address the media after the game, so his reasoning for remaining on the field is not known.

Diggs had six catches for 77 yards, although it was a rough night as the Chiefs did a good job of taking him out of the offense.

“He’s a heck of a competitor, as are the guys in our locker room," McDermott said. "It stinks to get this far. Sometimes the farther you go, the harder it is to lose. It’s a learning experience for us as an organization and we got to get back to work here.”