Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs invites young fan onto field to catch touchdown ahead of birthday

The joyful expression of young fan Dylan DiMaggio after the Bills' Emmanuel Sanders handed him the football after scoring a touchdown was an indelible memory from earlier this season.
Fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose playful personality has endeared him to Bills fans after his trade from Minnesota, took the baton from Sanders Sunday, inviting Bryce Muller, who made the trip to Highmark Stadium from Virginia ahead of his 11th birthday tomorrow, onto the field to catch a touchdown pass before the game.
WKBW's Jenna Callari captured the throw to Muller on video, while Buffalo News staff photographer James P. McCoy caught up with a proud Muller for a picture.
Stefon Diggs just grabbed Bryce Muller (came here from Virginia) from the stands and threw him a TD.Tomorrow is his birthday. What a gift. @wkbw #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1FxcPjRZWV— Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) October 31, 2021
Bills fans on social media have shown their appreciation for the gesture, noting that the players seem to genuinely enjoy the camaraderie with young fans and have not been simply going through the motions.
Cost money to be generous, but doesn’t cost a dime to be nice. 👍— Matt Wintner (@MattWintner) October 31, 2021
Diggs has always been really genuinely interested in making children happy. Good guy— Takes upon takes upon takes (@FreddyPPomona) October 31, 2021