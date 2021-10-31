 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs invites young fan onto field to catch touchdown ahead of birthday
Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs invites young fan onto field to catch touchdown ahead of birthday

Bills Dolphins pregame

Bryce Muller, 11, is all smiles after Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took him on the field and gave him a ball for his birthday before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Oct. 31, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The joyful expression of young fan Dylan DiMaggio after the Bills' Emmanuel Sanders handed him the football after scoring a touchdown was an indelible memory from earlier this season.

Fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose playful personality has endeared him to Bills fans after his trade from Minnesota, took the baton from Sanders Sunday, inviting Bryce Muller, who made the trip to Highmark Stadium from Virginia ahead of his 11th birthday tomorrow, onto the field to catch a touchdown pass before the game.

WKBW's Jenna Callari captured the throw to Muller on video, while Buffalo News staff photographer James P. McCoy caught up with a proud Muller for a picture.

Bills fans on social media have shown their appreciation for the gesture, noting that the players seem to genuinely enjoy the camaraderie with young fans and have not been simply going through the motions.

