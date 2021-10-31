Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs invites young fan onto field to catch touchdown ahead of birthday

The joyful expression of young fan Dylan DiMaggio after the Bills' Emmanuel Sanders handed him the football after scoring a touchdown was an indelible memory from earlier this season.

Fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose playful personality has endeared him to Bills fans after his trade from Minnesota, took the baton from Sanders Sunday, inviting Bryce Muller, who made the trip to Highmark Stadium from Virginia ahead of his 11th birthday tomorrow, onto the field to catch a touchdown pass before the game.