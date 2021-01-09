Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs has pregame catch with fans

Stefon Diggs has been eagerly anticipating his first game in front of Bills fans.

The occasion arrived Saturday for the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Diggs, the NFL's leading receiver, wanted to get the fans in on the action and was playing catch with several fans in the 100 level near the end zone during warmups.

Diggs got his first taste of Bills fans when the team was greeted by a large crowd at the airport after winning the AFC East title in Denver.