Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs has pregame catch with fans
Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs has pregame catch with fans

  • Updated
Bills Colts pregame

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs before the AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Stefon Diggs has been eagerly anticipating his first game in front of Bills fans. 

The occasion arrived Saturday for the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Diggs, the NFL's leading receiver, wanted to get the fans in on the action and was playing catch with several fans in the 100 level near the end zone during warmups. 

Diggs got his first taste of Bills fans when the team was greeted by a large crowd at the airport after winning the AFC East title in Denver. 

“That was dope. That was crazy,” Diggs said recently. “I’ve never experienced anything like that. Not in high school, college, definitely I’ve never experienced nothing like that. It was like damn near eye-opening. I’ve never had that many loyal fans around and I was safe – it felt like good energy.

"I can’t imagine what the stadium would be like now, so now I’m about to get greedy and try to have some stadium experience.”

