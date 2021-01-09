Watch now: Bills' Stefon Diggs has pregame catch with fans

Stefon Diggs has been eagerly anticipating his first game in front of Bills fans.
The occasion arrived Saturday for the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Diggs, the NFL's leading receiver, wanted to get the fans in on the action and was playing catch with several fans in the 100 level near the end zone during warmups.
Stefon Diggs’ first game with #BillsMafia sure is a special one 🥺(🎥: @Matt_Bove) pic.twitter.com/WJxcPyN6Bs— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 9, 2021
Diggs got his first taste of Bills fans when the team was greeted by a large crowd at the airport after winning the AFC East title in Denver.
“That was dope. That was crazy,” Diggs said recently. “I’ve never experienced anything like that. Not in high school, college, definitely I’ve never experienced nothing like that. It was like damn near eye-opening. I’ve never had that many loyal fans around and I was safe – it felt like good energy.