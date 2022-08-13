Watch now: Bills rookie Matt Araiza blasts 82-yard punt, 66 yards in the air

Bills rookie Matt Araiza showed off some of his "punt godliness" by blasting an 82-yard punt in the second quarter of the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. That included 66 yards in the air.

The ball rolled into the end zone for a net of 62 yards.

"Good to see the young guy get out there and make the most of the opportunity," coach Sean McDermott said, and then smiled, during a halftime interview.

Araiza, a sixth-round pick, and Matt Haack are battling for Bills' punting spot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In case you are not familiar, Araiza averaged 51.19 yards last season at San Diego State, the highest average in NCAA history.

To do that, he had an NCAA record 39 punts of at least 50 yards, an NCAA record 18 of at least 60, six of at least 70 and two of at least 80 yards. That includes an 86-yard boot against San Jose State.

WELCOME TO THE NFL PUNT GAWD @matt_araiza just DESTROYED a Duke football in Buffalo #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/YK4IbZ4cCV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 13, 2022