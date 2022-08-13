 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Bills rookie Matt Araiza blasts 82-yard punt, 66 yards in the air

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza catches a ball from the jugs machine during day six of training camp on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills rookie Matt Araiza showed off some of his "punt godliness" by blasting an 82-yard punt in the second quarter of the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. That included 66 yards in the air.

The ball rolled into the end zone for a net of 62 yards. 

"Good to see the young guy get out there and make the most of the opportunity," coach Sean McDermott said, and then smiled, during a halftime interview. 

Araiza, a sixth-round pick, and Matt Haack are battling for Bills' punting spot.

In case you are not familiar, Araiza averaged 51.19 yards last season at San Diego State, the highest average in NCAA history. 

To do that, he had an NCAA record 39 punts of at least 50 yards, an NCAA record 18 of at least 60, six of at least 70 and two of at least 80 yards. That includes an 86-yard boot against San Jose State.

 

