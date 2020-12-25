 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bills' receivers surprise coach Chad Hall with truck on Christmas Eve
  • Updated
Buffalo Bills prepare for Miami Dolphins

Wide receivers coach Chad Hall prepares wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) for the next drill.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The affinity the Bills' wide receivers have for position coach Chad Hall has been obvious in what they have said about him and the bonds they have formed with him.

The receivers got together with Hall on Christmas Eve, and had a surprise for him, according to a since-deleted video on Isaiah McKenzie's Instagram feed. 

In order to maintain the surprise, Stefon Diggs and Andre Roberts walked Hall to the car with his face covered. Roberts then pulled off the covering so Hall could see his new truck, and he is clearly surprised. 

On the audio, you can hear Cole Beasley explain that the idea was originally from rookie Gabriel Davis, who suggested it to Beasley and Diggs. The group then chipped in to buy the truck. 

Hall later opened the door and climbed inside. 

“I've got to know Chad over this year. He's a coach that has played the position, so he understands the back side of routes and blocking, how to get open, things you can do to manipulate routes,” Diggs said recently. “It's always an open-ended conversation, me communicating with him the things I'm trying to do to get open, and he'll be like, 'you should just do it this way, because this is going to work.’

“Then he shows me why it's going to work. He'll show me plays on tape that make it make sense for me. As far as the mental preparation, we have a lot of walk throughs here. ... We have a playbook that, you know, some people might think is easy, some people might think is hard, but they do a great job  especially coach Chad  of being ready each and every day, day in and day out, 'this is what we have today, this is how we're going to prepare, this is how we're going to go out and play fast.’ That's why I say he's one of the best coaches I've ever had, because not only just the grind part, as far as drills and stuff like that, but more so the mental portion. He takes the thinking out of it. It makes me so I don't have to think too much, I can just play fast. He prepares me well.”
