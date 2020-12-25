Watch now: Bills' receivers surprise coach Chad Hall with truck on Christmas Eve

The affinity the Bills' wide receivers have for position coach Chad Hall has been obvious in what they have said about him and the bonds they have formed with him.
The receivers got together with Hall on Christmas Eve, and had a surprise for him, according to a since-deleted video on Isaiah McKenzie's Instagram feed.
How awesome is this? The #Bills WRs got together and bought WR Coach Chad Hall a truck from Christmas. pic.twitter.com/53sXt1SHRC— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 25, 2020
In order to maintain the surprise, Stefon Diggs and Andre Roberts walked Hall to the car with his face covered. Roberts then pulled off the covering so Hall could see his new truck, and he is clearly surprised.
On the audio, you can hear Cole Beasley explain that the idea was originally from rookie Gabriel Davis, who suggested it to Beasley and Diggs. The group then chipped in to buy the truck.
Hall later opened the door and climbed inside.
“I've got to know Chad over this year. He's a coach that has played the position, so he understands the back side of routes and blocking, how to get open, things you can do to manipulate routes,” Diggs said recently. “It's always an open-ended conversation, me communicating with him the things I'm trying to do to get open, and he'll be like, 'you should just do it this way, because this is going to work.’