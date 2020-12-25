Watch now: Bills' receivers surprise coach Chad Hall with truck on Christmas Eve

“I've got to know Chad over this year. He's a coach that has played the position, so he understands the back side of routes and blocking, how to get open, things you can do to manipulate routes,” Diggs said recently. “It's always an open-ended conversation, me communicating with him the things I'm trying to do to get open, and he'll be like, 'you should just do it this way, because this is going to work.’