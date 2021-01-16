Watch now: Bills-Ravens broadcast opens with 'Goodfellas'-inspired video narrated by Ray Liotta

Kudos to NBC for beginning its game broadcast of Saturday's AFC divisional playoff between the Bills and Ravens with a "Goodfellas"-inspired video narrated by Ray Liotta.
"Ray Liotta knows a thing or two about loyalty to the family, and the Bills Mafia the Ravens will encounter in Buffalo tonight."
Here's the video, which was getting rave reviews from Bills fans on social media.
Folding tables beware. @RayLiotta knows a thing or two about loyalty to the family, and the Bills Mafia the Ravens will encounter in Buffalo tonight. #BALvsBUF // @NBC pic.twitter.com/qOjbSFLivk— #DivisionalRound on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 16, 2021