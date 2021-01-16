 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bills-Ravens broadcast opens with 'Goodfellas'-inspired video narrated by Ray Liotta
Watch now: Bills-Ravens broadcast opens with 'Goodfellas'-inspired video narrated by Ray Liotta

  • Updated
Bills Ravens pregame

Bills fans celebrate before the AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Kudos to NBC for beginning its game broadcast of Saturday's AFC divisional playoff between the Bills and Ravens with a "Goodfellas"-inspired video narrated by Ray Liotta. 

"Ray Liotta knows a thing or two about loyalty to the family, and the Bills Mafia the Ravens will encounter in Buffalo tonight."

Here's the video, which was getting rave reviews from Bills fans on social media.

