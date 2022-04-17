Watch now: Bills QB Josh Allen gets standing ovation at Sabres game

Days after Bills coach Sean McDermott spent time with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, quarterback Josh Allen attended Saturday night's 4-3 victory against Philadelphia and congratulated Sabres players in the locker room.
Had to show out for @JoshAllenQB! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/kGr0u3IVNH— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 17, 2022
During the game, as the "Shout" song played, Allen got a standing ovation when showed on the Jumbotron in a suite. Allen waved to the crowd to loud cheers.
"He's in attendance here tonight and the crowd is loving every bit of it," Rick Jeanneret said, "and I don't blame them. He is a whale of a football player."
Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams applauded the crowd in response as cameras went back to the action.
Josh Allen watching the Sabres game #LetsGoBuffalo #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/lRtMmxn8eq— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 16, 2022
The Bills begin their nine-week voluntary offseason workout program Tuesday.