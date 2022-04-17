 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Watch now: Bills QB Josh Allen gets standing ovation at Sabres game

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen in the house

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his way to the locker room prior to playing the New England Patriots in a AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Days after Bills coach Sean McDermott spent time with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, quarterback Josh Allen attended Saturday night's 4-3 victory against Philadelphia and congratulated Sabres players in the locker room.

People are also reading…

During the game, as the "Shout" song played, Allen got a standing ovation when showed on the Jumbotron in a suite. Allen waved to the crowd to loud cheers. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"He's in attendance here tonight and the crowd is loving every bit of it," Rick Jeanneret said, "and I don't blame them. He is a whale of a football player."

Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams applauded the crowd in response as cameras went back to the action. 

The Bills begin their nine-week voluntary offseason workout program Tuesday. 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Kubiak: What's next for Bills QB Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey might hold the key

Jim Kubiak: What's next for Bills QB Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey might hold the key

"Allen’s production, his leadership, and his potential to be the last man standing with the Lombardi Trophy will be attached not only to his continued pursuit of physical and mental excellence, but it will be linked to his ability to grow and thrive without former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll," writes Jim Kubiak.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Owen Power visits his cheering section after Sabres victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News