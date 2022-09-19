 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Bills punted for the first time this season ... and got the ball anyway

  • Updated
A brief moment of unhappiness

Fans react to a penalty against the Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Sam Martin punted in the third quarter. Yes, the Bills punted.

It was the first time that Martin was called to duty in a non-holding capacity since joining the team. 

The Bills entered the game having not punted in three of the last four regular season games, the first team to do that since individual punts began being tracked in 1939.

Martin's punt with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter was muffed by Titans returner Kyle Phillips, who also muffed a punt in Week 1.

The muff was recovered by the Bills' Tyrel Dodson at the 20. The Bills had to settle for a field goal, but Martin's punting debut was eventful nonetheless.

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

