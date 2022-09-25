Watch now: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey explodes in frustration at end of game

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey expressed the frustration of all of Bills Mafia as the final seconds ticked away and the Bills were unable to spike the ball in a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Dorsey is noted for his competitiveness and fiery personality. At one point during training camp, Bills players joked that Dorsey should call plays from the press box in order to avoid penalties on the sideline.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dorsey countered that he was "not too much of a psychopath."

Here's Dorsey, as captured by the CBS camera in the coaches booth as the game ended.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022