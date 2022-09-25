 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey explodes in frustration at end of game

Bills Dolphins

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the field in pregame.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey expressed the frustration of all of Bills Mafia as the final seconds ticked away and the Bills were unable to spike the ball in a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Dorsey is noted for his competitiveness and fiery personality. At one point during training camp, Bills players joked that Dorsey should call plays from the press box in order to avoid penalties on the sideline.

Dorsey countered that he was "not too much of a psychopath."

Here's Dorsey, as captured by the CBS camera in the coaches booth as the game ended.

