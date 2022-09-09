Watch now: Bills' Isaiah McKenzie uses TD celebration as gender reveal for sister's baby

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie's touchdown celebration in the third quarter of Thursday's victory had an extra meaning.

McKenzie used the moment with the NBC camera in his face to do a gender reveal for his sister, according to a TikTok video released by the Bills.

After getting into the end zone, McKenzie takes out his mouthpiece and says, "It's a boy."

You can see the reaction of his family in the video.

Bills fans were already touting it as the best gender reveal ever, with a nod from Caitlyn Morse, the wife of Bills center Mitch Morse.

Omgsh how adorable 🥹 https://t.co/5WL3fhjzYa — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) September 9, 2022

McKenzie finished with two catches for 19 yards and the touchdown, and went home with a win and a very happy family.