Watch now: Bills fans in KC ... 'Who has more fun than Buffalo?'
Watch now: Bills fans in KC ... 'Who has more fun than Buffalo?'

Bills fans in Kansas City

A large gathering of Bills fans near Arrowhead Stadium Sunday in advance of the AFC Championship game.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Bills fans – with their tables in tow – are all over Kansas City as the countdown to kickoff for the AFC Championship Game continues. 

A large gathering of Bills fans is tailgating at Lot X near Arrowhead Stadium, organized by the Kansas City Bills Backers. 

Among that group are Pinto Ron and Bills Elvis. 

 

