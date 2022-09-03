Watch now: Bills fans are not happy with Harpo the sea lion. Isabel the sea lion responds

Harpo, a sea lion at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, has earned the ire of Bills fans.

In a video posted on the NFL Twitter feed, Harpo has to select the winner of Thursday's season opener by choosing between a Bills helmet and a Rams helmet. Harpo picks the Rams.

And Bills fans were not having it, from making fun of Harpo's name to swearing at Harpo to questioning Harpo's football knowledge.

The amount of hate on my timeline to Harpo the sea lion is fantastic — Gettin’ Diggy with It 🏈 (@disneywifee) September 3, 2022

Isabel, the youngest of the sea lions at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, has come to the rescue.

In a video posted Saturday, Isabel has selected the Bills.

Only four days to the season opener. We know Bills fans are fired up, because they would not stand for the slander from a sea lion.