 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Bills fans are not happy with Harpo the sea lion. Isabel the sea lion responds

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Harpo, a sea lion at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, has earned the ire of Bills fans. 

In a video posted on the NFL Twitter feed, Harpo has to select the winner of Thursday's season opener by choosing between a Bills helmet and a Rams helmet. Harpo picks the Rams. 

And Bills fans were not having it, from making fun of Harpo's name to swearing at Harpo to questioning Harpo's football knowledge. 

People are also reading…

Isabel, the youngest of the sea lions at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, has come to the rescue.

In a video posted Saturday, Isabel has selected the Bills.

Only four days to the season opener. We know Bills fans are fired up, because they would not stand for the slander from a sea lion. 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB football coach Maurice Linguist’s opening statement after Maryland loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News