Watch now: Bills fan rings bell after cancer treatment, then jumps through a table

Bills fan Victor Neilson finished five months of intensive chemotherapy at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Thursday, and wanted to go beyond the traditional ringing of the bell to announce that he was cancer free.
Neilson posted a video of himself donning an old-style Bills helmet and then jumping through a table. He termed it doing it "Bills Mafia style" and then added a "Go Bills."
After 5 months of intense chemotherapy and battling cancer. I got to ring the bell this morning. Bills Mafia Style. GO BILLS. BEAT THEM CHIEFS. #cancersucks #coldfrontreport #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills #nfl pic.twitter.com/C8W5p3tdGT— Victor Neilson (@neilsonvic) January 21, 2021