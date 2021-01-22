 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bills fan rings bell after cancer treatment, then jumps through a table
Bills fan cancer table.jpg

Victor Neilson prepares to jump on a table.

 Screen shot from @neilsonvic

Bills fan Victor Neilson finished five months of intensive chemotherapy at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Thursday, and wanted to go beyond the traditional ringing of the bell to announce that he was cancer free. 

Neilson posted a video of himself donning an old-style Bills helmet and then jumping through a table. He termed it doing it "Bills Mafia style" and then added a "Go Bills."

