Watch now: Bills fan from Louisiana puts out remix of 'Shout' song

Nick Harrison was born and raised in Louisiana, but became enchanted with the Super Bowl Bills of the 1990s.

He was 10 years old and watched Super Bowl XXV with his uncle, and "I've loved the Bills ever since," he said.

Harrison is a teacher and the radio sideline reporter for Grambling University games on Saturdays.

He does what he calls "fake DJ bit" on TikTok and that spurred the idea for a remix of the "Shout" song. You can see more of his work on TikTok; he is mrprofessor318.

"I've started making my own mixes and had the idea for that one not too long ago," he said. "I'm a teacher on break so I had the time Monday, made the mashup and posted it. So glad my #BillsMafia family loves it!"