Watch now: Bills fan from Louisiana puts out remix of 'Shout' song

Nick Harrison was born and raised in Louisiana, but became enchanted with the Super Bowl Bills of the 1990s.
He was 10 years old and watched Super Bowl XXV with his uncle, and "I've loved the Bills ever since," he said.
Harrison is a teacher and the radio sideline reporter for Grambling University games on Saturdays.
He does what he calls "fake DJ bit" on TikTok and that spurred the idea for a remix of the "Shout" song. You can see more of his work on TikTok; he is mrprofessor318.
"I've started making my own mixes and had the idea for that one not too long ago," he said. "I'm a teacher on break so I had the time Monday, made the mashup and posted it. So glad my #BillsMafia family loves it!"
Showing him in a Jim Kelly jersey, the video was posted on Twitter and TikTok in time for the Bills' victory against New England on Monday night.
This "Shout" remix goes out to #BillsMafia getting ready for Monday Night Football! @BuffaloBills @DelReid pic.twitter.com/rVhncRT2Oo— y-The Professor Nick Harrison (@Mr_Professor) December 28, 2020
"I made it that day but I was waiting for that day," he said. "This was a long time coming for that team, but the job is not finished."
Kinda like, "Won not done," which the NFL has been using on T-shirts for each division champion, including the Bills.
"I love that the entire fan base has adopted that mantra," he said. "It feels so good to be a part of something like that."