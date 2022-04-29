Watch now: Bills draft pick Kaiir Elam gets ovation at Sabres game, with help from Josh Allen

Bills first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam got his first exposure to Buffalo fans as he got an ovation Friday night at the Sabres' regular season finale against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center.

Elam was joined in a suite by quarterback Josh Allen, who was wearing a Sabres jersey, and tight end Dawson Knox. A number of other Bills players also were in the suite.

Kaiir Elam and Josh Allen at the Sabres game #LetsGoBuffalo #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/XNIXBMk4I1 — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 29, 2022

Allen, who received a rousing ovation at a Sabres game several weeks ago, pointed to Elam to direct the cheers to the newest member of the Bills. Elam, who was recording on his phone, then stood and acknowledged the crowd.

Elam was selected with the No. 23 pick overall Thursday night at the NFL draft and arrived in Buffalo with members of his family Friday for a news conference at the Bills' practice facility.