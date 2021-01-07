Watch now: Bills dance to MC Hammer; Tre'Davious White says, 'We’re just being who we are'

A video clip of Buffalo Bills players, including quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, dancing to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" in between drills at practice quickly became a viral sensation on social media Thursday.

That led to the suggestion that the Bills were staying loose in advance of Saturday's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium.

Not so, cornerback Tre'Davious White told reporters.

"We’re not staying loose," he said. "We’re just being who we are."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins made the point that the atmosphere around the team helps the Bills win, not that they win in spite of the atmosphere. Just another element of the culture created by coach Sean McDermott and the front office.

"We can’t get so serious where we don’t let our emotions show," he said. "We have characters all on this team and McDermott allows us to be us. That’s just part of our process.

"Guys dance, guys sing, and it helps us win. Guys literally can be themselves, go out their and put their pads on and play. That’s one of the special keys in here in Buffalo. They allow us to be us."

