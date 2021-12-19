 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'We know who's up next'
Bills Panthers fourth

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks to the media following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

It didn't take long for the attention to shift from a victory against the Carolina Panthers to next Sunday's showdown against the first-place New England Patriots. 

In video posted by the Buffalo Bills of Sean McDermott's postgame speech to the team, he says, "We know who's up next. It's all about us. ... Nothing needs to be said, we know what we need to do."

In his postgame news conference, McDermott said he watched Saturday's Colts' victory against New England, but reiterated what he told the players, telling reporters, "We've got to worry about us."

"I just think we have to stay on task," he said. "Keep our focus where it needs to be. We have a lot of things to correct from today's game. That's the start. ... We have some adjusting to do and have a good week of preparation."

